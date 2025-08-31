Tripura BJP to stage state-wide protests over remarks on PM Modi’s late mother

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced protest rallies across the state, including in Agartala, on September 1. The demonstrations come in response to derogatory remarks made by leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in Bihar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother.

A preparatory meeting was held at the BJP state office in Agartala to finalise the protest strategy. The session was chaired by state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya and attended by senior leaders, including state general secretaries Amit Rakshit and Bhagaban Das, along with mandal and Yuva Morcha leaders from Sadar Urban and Sadar Rural districts.

Party leaders said the protests are meant to send a clear message of condemnation. “Remarks of this nature are unacceptable. They are an attack not only on the dignity of the Prime Minister’s family but also on cultural values,” a senior BJP functionary said. The leader added that the party will press for a public apology from Congress and RJD.

Beyond the immediate protest call, discussions also focused on strengthening the BJP’s organisational network in Tripura. Leaders stressed the need to expand the party’s reach and build momentum at the grassroots level.

With preparations in full swing, BJP leaders confirmed that rallies will begin on Monday evening and are expected to see strong participation across districts.