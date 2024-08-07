Tripura BJP in-charge, Dr Rajdeep Roy stated that the party is

set to become very strong 'organisationally' in the state in the coming days, as the party in power has successfully implemented many developmental projects for the people.

He said, "The present government has been able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of Tripura. The Bharatiya Janata Party will be very strong organisationally in the state in the coming days," he said.

Roy made these remarks at a press conference at the BJP office on August 6, further mentioning that he, along with the state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya and other BJP leaders, visited the Mata Tripurasundari Temple in Udaipur and commenced the organisational work by offering prayers to the goddess.

"BJP has formed the government in Tripura twice. Besides, BJP has been in power at the center since 2014. The history of Tripura is well-known. In the past, the people of Tripura were deprived due to political reasons, which led to a change in government in the state in 2018 when the BJP government was formed," he said.

He added that with the change in government, significant changes have begun in the state.

"Since the formation of the BJP government, many people in the state have received government housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There is still much work to be done, and government housing will also be provided to eligible individuals who have not yet received it," he stated.

Roy also mentioned that drinking water has reached 83 percent of households through the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Through the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, village-to-village roads have been constructed in Tripura. The state has seen considerable development in terms of infrastructure. Rail services have improved, and Tripura is progressing," said the BJP Prabhari.

Roy expressed hope that the state government would be able to meet the expectations of the people of Tripura.

He also informed party workers that he would visit the booth level to meet them and that he would discuss with party leaders in Delhi the possibility of establishing an AIIMS-style hospital in Tripura.