Tripura BJP vows strict action after violence during civil society strike

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee has condemned the Tripura Civil Society for allegedly instigating widespread violence following a 24-hour strike, promising strict action against those responsible.

Bhattacharjee visited GB Pant Hospital to check on victims attacked in Santirbazar village, Salema block of Kamalpur sub-division in Dhalai district. The violence reportedly erupted after the strike called by the Tripura Civil Society.

He said, “We have seen their heinous behaviour. The issues they raised were also discussed inside the Assembly, and the Chief Minister has already given his clear answer and statement. A tripartite agreement was held, and Delhi will take the final call. But in the name of protest, such a heinous incident is really very painful and condemnable.”

He added that an engineer and a BDO were among those attacked and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Bhattacharjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, confirmed he had spoken with Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is closely monitoring the situation. “Hooliganism in the name of civil society will not be tolerated. The CM has given his clear statement on social media. Everyone is condemning this incident, and our government will take a decision for strict punishment. No one involved in this violence will be spared. We stand with the victims,” he said.

He also noted that the central leadership has been informed, and a meeting will be held to discuss the issue further. Bhattacharjee expressed concern that the violence was an attempt to disrupt the communal harmony achieved during recent Durga Puja and Diwali celebrations.