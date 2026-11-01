The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 1 held an organisational review meeting in Agartala to assess its preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, with Chief Minister Manik Saha warning that violence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Saha, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, party in-charge Mrigananka Debbarma, general secretaries Chandan Debnath, Bipin Debbarma and Bhagaban Das, along with other senior leaders.

Discussions centred on organisational preparedness, coordination among party leaders and the strategy for the upcoming civic elections. Saha said the meeting would also take up various organisational issues, with Debbarma present to facilitate coordination among leaders.

Reacting to reports of an alleged attack on BJP workers by a Congress worker at Khayerpur, near Agartala, late on Saturday, Saha said he had received information about the incident and would seek further details.

“If such an incident has actually taken place, it is a matter of concern and requires a proper investigation. We cannot tolerate such incidents, and the law will take its own course,” he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to another reported incident in Kamalpur in Dhalai district, saying that such incidents were unacceptable and that he would look into the matter.

Reiterating the BJP's position on electoral conduct, Saha said party workers had been instructed not to obstruct opposition candidates or their supporters from filing nomination papers.

“Allegations are often made by the Opposition, but we have directed our karyakartas not to interfere with or prevent anyone from filing nominations,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and MLA Abhishek Debroy described the meeting as a routine organisational exercise ahead of the civic elections.

He said the discussions would focus on organisational activities and election preparations. The candidate list was also expected to come up for discussion, although it had already been prepared, he indicated.

Debroy added that the BJP, being a national party, would announce its candidates only after consultations with the central leadership and the necessary approval from its leadership in Delhi.