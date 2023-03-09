Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has asserted that BJP will never accept the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ of TIPRA Motha.

The statement of CM Dr Saha came during his debut press conference as a Chief Minister for the second term.

“We had a discussion on tribal welfare on how to develop them and also to uplift the socio-economic condition. Development of tribal is our priority and we will not support greater tipraland demand”, said Dr Saha adding that BJP has tried to solve the problem of tribal and in the coming days the party and government will work for their development.

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On Wednesday TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Further CM Dr Saha said that on the first cabinet meeting, MLA Binay Bhusan Das was elected as the pro-tem speaker of the Assembly and a discussion also took place on the vote on account.

“We are expecting on 15th March the oath-taking ceremony of the MLAs will be held. In the coming two days allocation of portfolios to ministers will be done. The rest of the vacant seats will be fulfilled soon”, said the CM.

He said that his party and government will work to keep the vision document in front.

“We will work to implement each and every promise of the vision document. Our priority will be on law and order, health, education, agriculture and etc. we will work to address the fundamental rights of people. I want to thank the Election Commission, officials of the Tripura Government, and the police administration. History was created in Tripura that nowhere violence had taken place on 16th February. We have also seen scientific rigging and proxy voting which didn’t happen during the recently held election this time. Even during the results, there was no violence”, claimed Dr Saha.

On some post-poll violence, CM said, “I have observed that a section of vested interested people are trying to instigate violence and have directed police to take strict action”.

