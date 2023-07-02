As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has launched an intensified mass joining program, attracting a significant number of voters. Around 1,179 voters from 385 families, previously affiliated with CPIM, Congress, and TIPRA Motha, have joined the saffron party in Manu, located in the South district of the state.

Addressing the joining program, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya emphasized the need for a "double engine" government in Tripura to drive real development. He highlighted the success of the BJP in attracting people from various opposition parties who recognize the progress achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Bhattacharya stressed that the BJP's core focus lies in the development of tribal communities and their fundamental rights, including education, health, and connectivity. He specifically mentioned the significant strides made in providing quality education in the Janajati areas.

Among the 1,179 voters who joined the BJP, a majority are women who believe that the party, along with Prime Minister Modi, ensures their safety and works towards their empowerment. Bhattacharya reiterated the growing enthusiasm among the people to join the BJP across various locations in the state, citing recent mega-joining ceremonies held in Sabroom and Jolaibari in the South District.

MP Rebati Tripura, who was also present at the event, expressed confidence in the BJP's leadership, stating that the CPIM has vanished not only from Tripura but from India as well. He further expressed optimism that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the people of Tripura would continue to benefit from the BJP's governance in the days to come.