The Pradesh Congress President and INDI Bloc alliance candiate for West Parliamentary Constituency, Asish Kumar Saha alleged on Tuesday that the ruling BJP is not allowing INDI Bloc counting agents to enter the counting halls and in many places, ruling party workers have pushed them outside the counting halls.

While speaking with India Today NE, Saha claimed that the election was a farce and has complained to the Tripura CEOPuneet Agarwal regarding election irregularities but has not received a response.

“Even during counting, we are observing that our counting agents are not being allowed inside the counting halls; they are being pulled outside the halls. I have tried to inform the West Tripura Parliamentary Returning Officer but was unable to reach him. So I came to the office of the RO to physically inform him. If the counting continues in this manner, there is no value in these results,” said Saha.

He, however, claimed that the INDIA Bloc is doing well in the country.

“The democracy and its system have been murdered and buried in this state. Yesterday, we also informed the RO about the need for security and safety in the counting halls. He has totally failed. In Suryamaninagar, Belonia, Badharghat, and Santirbazar, I have informed the police but don’t know what’s happening. We had specific information regarding the attack on counting agents,” he added.