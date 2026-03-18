Tripura: BJP writes to State Election Commission seeking new poll date of district council elections amidst Garia Puja celebration

Hours after the Tripura State Election Commission announced the poll schedule for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), a fresh demand has emerged to reconsider the voting date due to the Garia Puja celebration.

Garia Puja is a major, week-long traditional festival celebrated primarily by the indigenous communities of Tripura.



The election commission has announced that the District Council election will be held on April 13 while counting on April 17.

Bipin Debbarma, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura Pradesh, has formally written to the State Election Commissioner requesting a rescheduling of the polls slated for April 13, 2026.

In his letter, Debbarma highlighted that the notified poll date coincides with Garia Puja, one of the most significant traditional festivals observed by the indigenous communities of Tripura.

He pointed out that the festival holds deep cultural and religious importance, with people actively participating in rituals, celebrations, and community gatherings throughout the day.

Debbarma expressed concern that conducting elections on the same day could adversely impact voter turnout and cause inconvenience to a large section of the electorate.

The BJP leader emphasized that many voters may find it difficult to balance their participation in both the festival and the democratic process.

“Such an overlap may hinder the spirit of inclusive and participatory elections,” he stated, urging the Commission to consider shifting the polling date to a more suitable day.

The BJP leader added that rescheduling the election would help ensure maximum voter participation and uphold the principles of free and fair elections.

The State Election Commission has not yet issued an official response to the request.