Tripura BJP Yuva Morcha launches statewide drive to collect abandoned idols

The Tripura BJP Yuva Morcha has launched a statewide initiative to collect idols abandoned at roadsides and public places after religious festivals and arrange for their proper immersion.

Yuva Morcha state president Arindam Deb said the initiative, titled “Amar Murti, Amar Abhiman” (My Idol, My Pride), is being carried out as part of the BJP’s month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Deb said the programme seeks to combine cleanliness and social service with the preservation of religious practices.

“Idols worshipped during various religious festivals are often left beside roads and in other public places after the puja. We have taken the initiative to collect such idols and make arrangements for their proper immersion,” he said.

According to Deb, Yuva Morcha workers across Tripura are collecting abandoned idols from different locations and coordinating their immersion.

He said the initiative was also aimed at addressing difficulties faced by people in areas where rivers, canals, ponds and other suitable water bodies for idol immersion are limited.

“We are trying to create greater awareness in society and encourage the youth to come together and continue serving the Sanatan community,” Deb said.

Deb said the initiative was not being undertaken for the first time under this year’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. He claimed to have personally been involved in collecting abandoned idols and arranging their immersion since November 2023, with similar activities conducted periodically.

The Yuva Morcha plans to continue the drive across Tripura as part of its wider social-service activities.