The BJP Yuva Morcha on June 1 held a massive rally across the state protesting against the malicious campaign of the Left Front and its student and youth wings.

A massive rally was also held in Agartala, led by Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Sushanta Deb, and others.

Speaking with reporters, BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Sushanta Deb slammed the Left Front student and youth wings, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), for their malicious campaign against the BJP government.

“For many days, the Left Front and their student and youth wings have been working to malign the name of the state government, and that is why we are protesting this across the state. Our government has been working for the betterment of the people and the state for the last six years,” he said.

Later, Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that soon after the formation of our BJP government, the CPIM and Congress jointly started spreading false information against the BJP and the government, claiming that there is no law and order, and a severe crisis of food, jobs, among others.

“By such malicious campaigns, they are confusing people. They are just working to malign the name of the state government led by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha. This is their tactic and image. Two days back, the DYFI state committee spread a malicious campaign against the state government with fake information in a negative way. We have launched a protest rally in the state in response,” he said.

The Minister further stated that on June 4, the results will be declared, and we are confident that under Narendra Modi, the BJP-led NDA will form the government again.