The Tripura BJP Yuva Morcha announced on Thursday that they will hold a massive protest on June 1 against the opposition parties including the youth wings of the Left Front, accusing them of carrying out malicious campaigns against the BJP-led Tripura government.

Addressing a press conference, Pradesh Yuva Morcha spokesperson Amlan Mukherjee criticized the youth wings of the Left Front for misleading people with fabricated data and fake information to tarnish the state government's reputation.

"10,323 teacher jobs, which were recently terminated, were given during the Left Front period. Since the establishment of the BJP government, around 6,766 people have been employed through the Teachers Eligibility Test examination in a transparent manner. The opposition has raised questions about the state's health system. In fact, during the opposition's tenure, patients died without treatment in different parts of the state. Currently, no patient dies without treatment in the state. Trauma care centers have been opened in various district hospitals, and many doctors have been appointed," Mukherjee told reporters.

The youth leader also mentioned that the Finance Department has approved the recruitment of 226 more doctors and 172 specialist doctors, along with 200 pharmacists.

"This has already been approved by the Finance Department. The people of the state have not witnessed such a large number of recruitments in recent times, especially in a transparent manner. The state government has taken a series of initiatives for the development of the education system. The literacy rate in Tripura was 87.22 percent during the Left Front government, while it is currently 89.76 percent. Even the law and order situation in Tripura has improved significantly," he said.

He further informed that Yuva Morcha will organize a protest march across the state on June 1 against the opposition's propaganda.

"This protest march will be organized in 60 mandals of the BJP at 4 PM on June 1. A joint protest march will be held in front of the state BJP office in Agartala. This protest march will take place simultaneously in every location," he told reporters.