Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on November 14 compared the vision documents or promises that BJP had made before coming into power in Tripura as a ‘Fairytale’.

Moitra arrived here on November 14 along with another MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to participate in a mega rally of the Trinamool Congress and in a mass gathering which was organized against the misrule of the BJP in Tripura.

“BJP campaigned that under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress destroyed West Bengal. If it really happens then why people of West Bengal voted Trinamool Congress to power three consecutive times? Does BJP think people are fools?” she asked.

Comparing the vision documents or promises of the BJP to ‘Fairytales’, Mahua said, “When I arrived here have seen some posters of BJP and their manifesto which is similar to fairytales. They have promised jobs to everyone and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that jobs will be provided through miscall. Where has all job gone?”.

Talking about government schemes in West Bengal, the MP said, “More than 75 % of houses are connected with water in only one Nadia District and people are getting nothing which was promised by BJP in Tripura. Not a single promise was fulfilled. This is indeed a government of double engine as incidents like rape are taking place in Gujarat and in Tripura too. When I protested against Bilkis Bano’s rapist and knocked on the door of the Supreme Court, a BJP MLA from Godhra of Gujarat said this work can’t be done by ‘Sanskari Brahmin’ and BJP has again given him a ticket to contest the election. This is what double engine government”.

Alleging that from Morning to night BJP is campaigning about their false promises, she said, “In Tripura people have no right to raise a question as BJP has gagged the voice of democracy. They have alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal but can they prove it? After a long year, BJP formed the government and made Biplab Kumar Deb Chief Minister who was ousted before ending five years. BJP removed him can you just imagine? This is what failure”.

During the program, MP Sushmita Dev, general secretary of the party Pujan Biswas, senior leader Asish Lal Singh and Tripura Incharge for TMC Rajib Banerjee remained present.