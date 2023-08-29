Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on August 29 said that the victory of the BJP in the upcoming by-election is now only a matter of time, as the people's support and faith in the party is clearly visible.

Dr. Saha said this while leading a poll campaign in the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency for the BJP-nominated candidate, Bindu Debnath.

Initially, Dr. Saha conducted a door-to-door campaign in South Paharpur, where people came out from their homes with enthusiasm and supported the candidate.

“The people of Dhanpur are prepared to bless the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming by-elections. Our triumph in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies is now a mere of time. The people's enthusiasm reflects their unwavering commitment and indomitable spirit to ensure the BJP's victory," said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha also mentioned that the people of the Dhanpur assembly constituency have rejected the CPIM and Congress, parties that have hindered the development of Dhanpur for a significant period.

“The people of Dhanpur have turned away from all those political parties, including CPIM and Congress, who have impeded Dhanpur's development for an extended period through acts of violence, terrorism, false promises, factionalism, and disorder. The people have rallied behind the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, we are confident of securing victory in the upcoming by-elections as well”, he said.

Subsequently, Dr. Saha also addressed a courtyard meeting in the Banshpukur area, seeking people's blessings in support of Bindu Debnath.

“For the past 20 years, the CPIM has ignored the Dhanpur Assembly. It was disheartening to witness how they neglected the constituents of this assembly and used the voters as pawns in their political game. In contrast, our PM Modi is dedicated to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayaas,' a commitment that is evident throughout the state," he remarked.