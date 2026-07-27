Tripura BJYM protests in Agartala, demands arrest of Congress workers over CM residence incident

The Tripura Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on July 27 staged a protest rally in Agartala demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in attempting to attack the residence of Chief Minister Manik Saha during a recent demonstration.

Addressing the rally, BJYM state president Arindam Deb, along with party leaders including Vice President Viki Prasad and Secretary Nabadal Banik, alleged that protesters attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's residence without prior permission and tried to create unrest.

"Everyone has the democratic right to protest, but demonstrations must be conducted lawfully. The police tried to stop the protesters, but they allegedly advanced towards the Chief Minister's residence and used abusive language," Deb said.

The BJYM leader also accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of acting together to create unrest in the state and obstruct development. He further criticised the opposition over its response to other recent incidents, including the alleged assault on an Army officer and remarks made against police personnel.

The BJYM said it would continue its agitation until those allegedly involved in the incident are arrested.

The Congress and the CPI(M) have not immediately responded to the allegations.