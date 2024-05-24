The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of the Secondary (Madhyamik) and Higher Secondary Examinations, on May 24.

This year, a total of 29,534 students passed the Secondary examination, achieving an overall pass rate of 87.54 per cent. In the Higher Secondary examination, 20,095 students passed, with a pass rate of 79.27 per cent.

In a press conference, the president of the TBSE, Dr Dhananjoy Gang Chowdhury, said that 33,739 candidates from 1,057 schools in the state sat for this year's Secondary examination.

“Among them, the number of male students is 15,782 and the number of female students is 17,957. A total of 29,534 passed, 4,205 failed, and 205 students didn’t appear for the exam. A total of 310 schools has a 100 percent pass rate, while in 16 schools no one has passed. Gomati, South Tripura, and West Tripura districts are ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively in terms of pass rate,” he said.

He further mentioned that 25,350 candidates from 409 schools sat for the Higher Secondary examination.

“Among them, the number of male students is 12,015 and the number of female students is 13,335. A total of 20,095 passed. The pass rate is 79.27 percent. 5,255 failed and 168 did not sit for the exam. The number of schools where 100 percent of students passed the Higher Secondary examination was 39, and the number of schools where all failed was 13. Sepahijala, West Tripura, and South Tripura districts are ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in terms of pass rate,” he told reporters.

The Madhyamik exam had begun on March 2 and concluded on March 23, while the Higher Secondary had commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 30.