The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of the Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations for the current academic year on April 30. This year, the overall pass percentage at the Secondary level stands at 86.53 per cent, while the Higher Secondary level recorded a pass rate of 79.29 per cent.

According to the data shared at a press conference, 25,673 students have passed the Secondary (Class 10) examination, while 17,052 students have cleared the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination.

This year, the overall pass percentage for the Secondary level stands at 86.53 per cent, while the Higher Secondary level recorded a 79.29 per cent pass rate.

Addressing the media, TBSE President Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury informed that a total of 29,670 students had appeared for the Secondary examination, comprising 13,861 boys and 15,809 girls from 1,057 schools across the state.

He highlighted that South Tripura district has secured the highest pass percentage in the Secondary category at 92.69 per cent, whereas Khowai district recorded the lowest at 78.54 per cent.

In the Higher Secondary examination, 21,506 students appeared, including 9,920 boys and 11,586 girls. Sepahijala district topped the Higher Secondary results with an impressive 87.38 per cent pass rate. Once again, Khowai district reported the lowest pass percentage at 71.95 per cent.

TBSE Secretary Dr. Dulal Dey shared that among students with physical disabilities, 110 out of 166 candidates cleared the Secondary examination and 70 out of 90 candidates passed in Higher Secondary.

He also announced that students wishing to apply for a review of specific subjects can do so on May 7, 8, and 9 through their respective schools.