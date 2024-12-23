The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the dates for the upcoming board examinations.

The Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams will begin on February 24, 2025, while the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams will start on February 25, 2025.

In a press conference held on Monday, Dr. Dhananjay Gon Chowdhury, President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), announced the schedule for the Class 12 and Madhyamik examinations for 2025. The examinations will commence from February 24, 2025.

“The Madhyamik Examination (Class 10) will start on February 25 with English being the first paper. The exams will be held from 12:00 noon to 3:15 pm, and the Madhyamik exams will conclude on March 18, 2025. On the final day, students will take exams for 10 vocational subjects. The Alim Examination for secondary level students will also begin on February 25 with English as the first paper and conclude with Theology on March 18, 2025”, he said.



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He said that the Higher Secondary Examination (Class 12) will begin on February 24, 2025, with English being the first subject. The Higher Secondary exams will run from 12:00 noon to 3:15 pm, concluding on March 22, 2025, with vocational exams scheduled on the final day.

“For the Fazil 12th Examination, the exams will also start on February 24 and conclude on March 17, 2025”, he told reporters.

Dr. Gon Chowdhury mentioned that the Board has yet to finalize the exact number of students writing for the board exams, as the registration process is still ongoing.

“The examination centres will be determined based on the final number of students”, he added.