In what can be termed as a boost to enhancing the experience of rail passengers in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha today flagged off the upgraded version of the Agartala-Deoghar Express.

The upgraded train with modern LBH (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake was flagged off by CM Saha during a special event held at the Agartala Railway Station today.

Sharing pictures on social media platform X, CM Saha said that this step is part of the efforts of the government to enhance the railway experience for passengers.

"Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been working continuously to improve the rail connectivity & enhance passengers' comfort with new facilities in the entire NE region including Tripura. As part of such efforts, flagged-off Agartala-Deoghar Express with modern LHB rake from Agartala Railway Station, this evening," said CM Saha on X.

The conversion of the train with LBH rake is significant as it makes the train more spacious for passengers. The CM also announced today that once the electrification process is complete in the state, Vande Bharat Express trains will also start departing from Agartala Railway Station.