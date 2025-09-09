Tripura boosts Chakma language with Google translation, 123 schools teaching it: Minister

Tripura’s Chakma community is set to gain wider recognition as the state government moves forward with a series of initiatives to preserve and promote the language. Among the most notable steps is the planned inclusion of Chakma script in Google Translation, a development expected to make the language more accessible worldwide.

Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who also serves as patron of the advisory committee for Chakma language development, announced the decisions after chairing a meeting of the committee.

“Seven sub-committees have been formed to focus on various aspects of language development. One of the important decisions taken today is the inclusion of the Chakma script in the Google Translation platform. Around 50,000 words have already been compiled, and efforts are underway to expand this repository,” Nath said.

The committee also resolved to organise a national seminar and to formally observe Chakma Script and Language Day every year on August 7, similar to the celebration of Kokborok Day on January 19.

According to Nath, Tripura had 79,000 Chakma residents in the 2011 Census, but recent independent estimates suggest the population has now grown to around 1.25 lakh. He noted that Tripura is home to eight indigenous communities and that the Directorate of Kokborok and Other Minority Languages was created to support their linguistic development.

Currently, Chakma language is taught from Classes 1 to 8 in 123 schools across the state. “Just as Tripura celebrates Kokborok Day, we will now observe Chakma Script and Language Day every year on August 7,” Nath confirmed.

The meeting was attended by advisory committee chairman Sambhu Lal Chakma along with other members.