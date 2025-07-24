Tripura boosts kidney transplant success, CM urges use of state-run super-speciality care

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening public healthcare, spotlighting recent medical milestones, including successful kidney transplants conducted at state-run hospitals.

Speaking during the 49th edition of the Mukhyamantri Samipesu public outreach programme on Wednesday, Saha revealed that three kidney transplants have already been completed in government facilities—a first for the state’s public health sector. He urged citizens to utilise super-speciality services now available within Tripura, especially for complex treatments like organ transplantation.

“We’ve proven that quality treatment is possible within the state. People must come forward and make use of the facilities,” said Saha, who also holds the health portfolio.

The Chief Minister addressed a series of health-related pleas from citizens and issued immediate directives to ensure financial and medical assistance through government schemes. Among the cases was Motilal Debbarma from Ujan Abhaynagar, seeking help for his son's treatment. Saha instructed both the Health Department and Social Welfare officials to provide the necessary support.

In another appeal, Jayanti Pal (Das) from Belonia requested help for her husband's heart condition. Saha coordinated directly with GB Hospital’s Medical Superintendent to ensure the patient received free medicines.

For Sukul Mia of Sabroom, whose wife requires a kidney transplant, the Chief Minister personally reviewed medical reports and encouraged the family to proceed with the treatment locally, reinforcing confidence in state healthcare infrastructure.

Other appeals came from families in Agartala, Kumari Tilla, Chailengta, and Milan Sangh, mainly seeking eye and general medical treatments. All were promised assistance under the Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana.

Senior health and welfare officials were present during the session, including Health Services Director Tapan Majumdar, Social Welfare Director Tapan Kumar Das, and GB Hospital Superintendent Shankar Chakraborty, ensuring swift administrative follow-up.