Tripura boosts renewable energy push, targets 150 MW solar power in two years

Tripura is stepping up efforts to expand renewable energy, with the state government announcing plans to generate 150 megawatts (MW) of solar power within the next two years. The initiative includes installing solar panels in 50,000 households and bringing 10 lakh consumers under solar coverage, along with shifting all government offices to solar energy.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath outlined these goals while inaugurating a 132 kV substation at Manu in Dhalai district. He said the move is critical as the state’s dependence on gas-based power has become unsustainable. “We now have to depend on solar power. Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that solar energy is crucial for sustainable living,” Nath said.

Tripura’s solar generation has risen from just 3 MW before 2018 to 29 MW today. Nath described this as a “turning point” for the state’s energy strategy, as gas shortages have slashed output at key plants like Rukhia, where production has fallen from 63 MW to 19 MW.

The minister also highlighted the rapid growth in power infrastructure over the past seven years. The number of 132 kV substations has increased from 12 to 20, with two more being built, while the 132 kV line network has nearly doubled from 485 km to 986 km. Similarly, 33 kV substations have risen from 44 to 75, and underground cabling has expanded from 95 km to 571 km.

Tripura’s consumer base has also widened significantly, jumping from 7.21 lakh in 2018 to 10.38 lakh now. Nath said this growth reflects the state’s development but also increases pressure on the power grid. He urged residents to inform the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) whenever they add high-consumption appliances so that transformer capacity can be upgraded.

“Power is essential for daily life, and rising demand reflects the state’s growth,” Nath remarked, adding that development must reach citizens across political lines.

Work to shift all government offices to solar energy is scheduled to begin in the next two months.