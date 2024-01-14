Amid infiltration concerns from Bangladesh to Tripura, the Tripura Police have implemented tight security measures for the famous Tirthamukh Mela at Dumboor, which commenced on January 14.



The Tirthamukh Mela, held at the Dumboor reservoir in Tripura’s Gomati District, is situated near the Bangladesh border. This annual event spans two days, attracting both tribal and non-tribal attendees who gather on the occasion of Uttarayan Sankranti to take a holy dip in the Gomati River at its origin, known as Tirthamukh.



Devotees immerse themselves in the river on this day, marking the commencement of the Sun's northern course—the last day of the month of Pousa. Surrounded by high hills, Tirthamukh in Gomati district holds special significance for the Tripuri tribals, who visit throughout the year for various rituals. On the day of ‘Poush Sankranti,’ the place becomes a convergence point for thousands of people. Since ancient times, Tirthamukh has been a holy site for Hindu Tripuri tribals, who visit to fulfill pledges, shave their heads in honor of their ancestors, worship deities, and perform individual sacrifices and rituals to appease the souls of departed ancestors. A two-day long fair is also organized in conjunction with this occasion.



Following the Mela, Soumitra Dhar, IG Law and Order, visited the area and inspected the security deployment.

Amarpur Sub-divisional Police Officer, Debanjali Roy, commented on the issue, stating that this time, the border would be sealed. They have received multiple requests from shopkeepers and businesspeople who come to the area to keep the border open.



“We have implemented a substantial deployment this time due to improved roads compared to previous years. We anticipate a higher number of pilgrims. Approximately 1250 forces have been deployed, and special border patrolling and operations are in place to prevent any infiltration during the Mela. Our intelligence agency is also on high alert. While the border will be sealed, we have received several requests to keep it open from shopkeepers and businesspeople. However, we have firmly declined their requests,” she told India Today NE.