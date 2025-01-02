Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized smuggled goods worth Rs 68,75,000 during a major operation at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura on New Year's Day, officials reported on Thursday.

Working alongside local police and customs officials, BSF personnel intercepted a large shipment of illegal clothing and cigarettes near Border Outpost Srinagar in Udaipur sector. The operation marks one of the largest seizures in the region this year.

In separate incidents along the international border, BSF teams disrupted multiple smuggling attempts, confiscating marijuana, cough syrup, sugar, and other contraband valued at Rs 122,600.

The seized items have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation. No arrests have been reported in connection with the seizures.