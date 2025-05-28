The Tripura government has issued a fresh advisory directing all District Magistrates and emergency departments to remain on high alert, as the state is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall from May 28 to 31. Authorities have been instructed to evacuate residents from low-lying areas to safe shelters and prepare for immediate relief operations if required.

In an order undersigned by C.K. Malsom, Deputy Secretary, it was stated that a Special Weather Bulletin issued today by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Government of India (Meteorological Centre, Agartala), has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall and squally and gusty winds very likely to occur over Tripura during this period.

It mentioned that the extreme weather and heavy rainfall may be caused by a low-pressure area that has developed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

The official has also instructed all District Magistrates to assess the situation regularly, alert the NDRF, SDRF, TSR, Fire and Emergency Services, and trained volunteers, and identify locations that may require a response. If needed, these teams should be pressed into action immediately.

“Keep equipment like boats, life jackets, and other flood rescue items ready. Monitor river flows, embankments, and catchment areas, and take immediate preventive and preparedness measures. Evacuate people from low-lying areas to safe shelters and start providing relief if required. Conduct immediate damage assessments and report to SEOC by 2:00 PM along with details of the actions taken,” the order reads.

It also stated that response teams and line departments must take immediate action to remove debris and restore essential services.

“Depute officers and key officials for specific responses. If needed, keep standby trained volunteers ready for rescue, relief, etc. A need-based response should be taken up immediately as per the disaster management plan. Maintain a close vigil on nowcasts and weather-related information issued by the IMD,” it added.