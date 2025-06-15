The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Tripura, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 16 and 18 due to active cyclonic systems developing in the region.

Meteorologists have identified two separate cyclonic circulations – one over the northwest Bay of Bengal extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, and another over Central Assam at around 4.5 km altitude. These systems are expected to draw significant moisture into the state, increasing the likelihood of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In response, the IMD has declared an orange alert for Sepahijala and South Tripura on June 16, expanding to include West Tripura and Gomati districts on June 17 and 18. The remaining areas are under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of moderately severe weather.

State officials have urged residents in flood-prone and landslide-susceptible areas to remain cautious and follow updates from local authorities. Special advisories have been issued for farmers, fishermen, and travellers to avoid risk during the forecast period. Emergency services have also been put on alert to respond to any weather-related incidents.