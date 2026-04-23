Tripura braces for hot, humid spell; advisory issued as temperatures rise above normal

The India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Agartala has issued an advisory warning of hot and humid conditions across Tripura over the next three days due to intense solar heating.

According to officials, daytime temperatures in several districts are expected to reach 36°C or higher, around 2 to 4 degrees above the seasonal average. In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature touched 36.6°C, the highest recorded in the state so far this April, and 3.3°C above normal.

The situation is being compounded by elevated humidity levels, increasing discomfort and raising the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., stay well-hydrated, and wear light, breathable clothing. Traditional cooling drinks such as lassi and lemon water have been recommended, while health officials cautioned against excessive consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee and soft drinks.

The advisory also covers farmers and livestock owners, urging regular irrigation of summer crops like maize and pulses, and ensuring proper shelter, ventilation and water supply for animals during the hottest parts of the day.

Officials have called for vigilance as rising temperatures and humidity continue to impact daily life across the state.