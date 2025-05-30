Intermittent rain disrupted normal life across Tripura on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more intense weather over the next 24 hours. A red alert has been issued for Sepahijala, West Tripura, and Khowai districts, prompting heightened vigilance from local authorities.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph due to a deep depression over the Northwest Bay of Bengal. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), all eight districts have received rainfall, but no major incidents have been reported.

“Despite intermittent downpour there was no report of flood,” said an SDMA official, adding that district administrations are on high alert. “All the district administrations are geared up to handle any unforeseen situation in the wake of floods.”

Agartala, the state capital, recorded 25 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. While two flights from Kolkata to Agartala were cancelled on Thursday, operations resumed normally on Friday, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“The downpour would continue on Friday as already predicted by the India Meteorological Department,” said an AAI official, attributing the persistent showers to the weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Residents across the state largely remained indoors as the sporadic rain affected daily routines. No damage to property or loss of life has been reported so far.