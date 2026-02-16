Tripura brick makers face crisis as coal supply from Meghalaya stops; industry nears shutdown

The brick manufacturing sector in Tripura is facing a severe crisis as coal supplies from neighbouring Meghalaya and other sources have abruptly stopped for the past 15 days, leaving brick kiln owners struggling to sustain operations.

According to Vivekananda Choudhury, President of the Tripura Brick Kiln Association, the industry is heavily dependent on coal for production, and there is currently no arrangement in place to transport coal into the state by rail.

“Not a single truck carrying coal has entered Tripura in the last fortnight,” Choudhury said during a meeting with kiln owners from across the state.

With coal stocks depleting rapidly, several brick kilns have already shut down, while others are operating only on their remaining reserves. “Within the next week, no brick kiln in Tripura will be capable of running if alternative supplies are not arranged,” he warned.

Tripura has around 300 brick kiln units, which serve as a major source of employment and construction materials across the region. However, production has dropped sharply due to the twin challenges of coal scarcity and a shortage of skilled workers.

“Many labourers from Bihar, who constitute a significant portion of the workforce, have not returned, further worsening the situation,” he told reporters.

Kiln owners are also facing mounting financial pressure, with declining sales and previously high coal prices already squeezing profit margins even before the current supply disruption.

The Association has urged the state government to intervene immediately by arranging alternative coal supply routes or providing support mechanisms to prevent a widespread industrial shutdown and significant financial losses.