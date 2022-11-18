Tripura Police on November 18 seized brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh and arrested one person from Gurkhabasti in Agartala.

Speaking with reporters, Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO) of New Capital Complex (NCC) Parmita Pandey said that they have arrested one person identified as Ratan Debnath and have seized 170 grams of brown sugar from his possession which was kept inside his house.

“We received a tip off that behind Ginger Hotel in Gurkhabasti area one Ratan Debnath has kept a huge cache of narcotics in his house. Accordingly we rushed to his house and conducted a search operation . During the search operation we seized 14 packets of brown sugar around 170 grams worth Rs 40 lakh”, said Pandey.

She also informed that apart from the brown sugar, they have also seized Rs 23, 000 cash.

“We have arrested him and registered a case against him and will produce him before the court tomorrow”, said the official.