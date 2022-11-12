Various NGOs and religious organizations from Bru displaced people living in Tripura, have written to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Chief Secretary of the state requesting to issue the 10 months pending cash-dole from January to October of 2022.

In the letter, the Bru representative wrote, "We, the undersigned, representative of various NGOs and religious organizations from Bru displaced persons would like to submit this memorandum to get your kind immediate attention and release funds to the competent authorities to disburse the payment to the displaced Brus"

They said the cash dole has been pending from January to October 2022.

"Such a long gap of non-distribution of cash-dole has badly affected the inmates, especially those who are not yet given plots and received the resettlement package. Due to the non-issuance of cash dole the inmates have to die without a tablet of medicine. Pregnant women and lactating mothers could not get sufficient diet, and parents could not send their children to Schools since they could not provide them with a square meal, Many students who are studying in local private Schools will not be allowed to sit for the forthcoming mid-term examinations as they are unable to pay their due", the letter reads.

It further reads that in the meantime such a long delay in disbursement of cash-dole has made the resettlement process impediment since the Head of the Family(HoF) could not visit the approved location on the spot to choose for their resettlement due to financial constraints.

"Therefore, we the following representatives of all the NGOs from relief camps requesting your honour to pay attention and release funds to the North District authority to distribute all the pending cash-dole immediately", the memorandum added.