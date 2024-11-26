The Additional Director General (ADG) of Eastern Command of Border Security Force (BSF), Ravi Gandhi, on November 26 visited bordering areas including Rashiyabari in Gomati district and Saboorm of South district, briefing the troops about emerging threats to national security.

In a press statement, the BSF said that Gandhi arrived at Agartala on November 25 on a three-day visit to review the operational preparedness.

“Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG BSF received him at the BSF Headquarters and briefed on the current situation in the international border. The ADG further attended the conference organised by Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) at Sabroom as a guest of honour. The conference was chaired by Aditya Mishra, IPS chairman LPAI and attended by Shailendra Kumar Sinha,IRS , CCIT , Guwahati , Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS , IG Tripura Frontier and other dignitaries from various fields”, it said.

The BSF ADG also lauded the efforts of LPAI in establishing Sabroom Landport.

“Ravi Gandhi highlighted different types of challenges in the NE region including connectivity being faced by the people. Emphasising upon the importance of Sabroom, due to its proximity with Chattogram Bangladesh, he said that the North Eastern region will be immensely benefitted by the project. After the conference Ravi Gandhi ADG BSF departed from Sabroom to visit the Eastern border segment of Tripura. At Rashiyabari , he was briefed by the DIG and Commandant. Lauding the tireless and persistent efforts of BSF troops deployed on border in difficult terrain, ADG BSF briefed the troops about emerging threats to national security”, it added.