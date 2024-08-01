In a move to curb illegal infiltration, BSF deployed in Tripura has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to prevent trans-border crime and illegal infiltration and also augmented troops in the bordering areas.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

A press release from BSF said that Patel Piyush Purushottam Das , IG BSF Tripura has directed all field commanders to step up coordination with all agencies including Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles, Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, Customs, RI, Forest Dept. and other sister agencies for sharing of intelligence and carrying out joint operation both on border and hinterland against illegal infiltrators and trans-border smugglers.

“Troops on the border have been augmented especially in areas which are vulnerable to smuggling and infiltration. Surveillance has been stepped up and state-of-the-art handheld Held Thermal Imagers and Drones have been inducted. BSF has adopted proactive measures to curb trans-border crime. Joint operations with sister agencies are being carried out in the hinterland and mobile check posts are being established with Tripura police and TSR at transit points i.e Railway stations, Bus stands, interstate check posts etc.”, said BSF Press release.

It said that due to the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the BSF is constantly monitoring the developments and maintaining close coordination with the BGB at various levels.



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“During July 2024, in addition to the IG BSF- Region Commander level conference, 04 Commandant level flag meetings and 150 Company Commander /BOP level meetings with BGB were held. The border areas which are vulnerable are being dominated by BSF and BGB jointly by carrying out special coordinated patrols and more than 100 such patrols have been carried out in the month of July 2024. This has reinforced the mutual trust between the two border guarding forces and has greatly enhanced the synergy. This was visible in the recent safe return of students from Bangladesh through the Tripura Border. BSF was instrumental in facilitating the safe return of more than 900 students to date”, it said.

It further informed that maintaining Non-Lethal Strategy BSF troops has foiled multiple attempts of trans-border smuggling/infiltration. In the month of July 2024, 56 cases of firing from Non-ethical weapons took place in the border area in which more than 70 rounds were fired to prevent trans-border criminals and infiltrators. It has been reliably learnt that 6 trans-border criminals have sustained injuries due to the firing.

“Seizures worth more than Rs 04 crore of contraband which includes 84.6 tons of Sugar, 12692 pieces of Yaba tablets, 360 kg Ganja, 5669 bottles of codeine-based syrup, 180 cattle has been made by BSF troops either independently or in joint operation in the month of July 2024. Further 77 illegal migrants including 71 Bangladeshi nationals and 06 Rohingya illegal Migrants, 23 Indian nationals involved in trans-border smuggling and 8 touts facilitating illegal migration have been apprehended. 76,000 Ganja plants have also been destroyed in a joint operation with the forest department during this month”, the press release added.

The IG has further stated that BSF is unwavering in its commitment to securing the border in the state of Tripura and to put a stop to all trans-border crimes and infiltration.