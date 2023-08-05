A crucial coordination meeting took place on August 5 on the iconic Maitri Bridge in Sabroom, Tripura, between the Nodal officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The meeting aimed to address concerns related to ensuring dominance and security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, with a particular focus on the challenging terrain on the eastern border of Bangladesh.

The Indian delegation was led by Saroj Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General and Nodal officer of BSF Tripura Frontier. The Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) delegation was headed by S M Shafiqur Rahman, G+ Director and Nodal officer of South East Region, Chattogram, Bangladesh.

The press release from BSF Tripura highlighted that the discussions during the meeting were focused on formulating effective modalities for better coordination and enhanced border domination. Both delegations emphasized the significance of mutual trust, cooperation, and understanding between the two border guarding forces.