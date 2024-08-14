Acting on specific input, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in a joint operation by BSF and Sabroom police station while they were attempting to enter Indian territory through the area of BOP Ghagrabasti under PS Sabroom of South Tripura District.

In another operation on the intervening night of 13th and 14th Aug 2024, based on specific input, BSF troops apprehended one Bangladeshi national when he was trying to enter Indian territory through the area of BOP Chhotakhil under PS Sabroom of South Tripura District.



Also Read: Security beefed up in Tripura ahead of Independence Day celebrations

In a separate joint operation, a Mobile Check Post laid by BSF troops and a team of PS Airport detained two Indian nationals and seized 387 small packets of suspected brown sugar from their possession.

In a similar joint operation, a Mobile Check Post was laid by BSF troops with a team of Customs at Pongbari Trijunction, intercepted one vehicle and recovered a huge haul of medicine worth Rs. 68.5 lakhs meant for smuggling.

BSF has intensified surveillance and dominance along the international border and in the hinterland due to the ongoing disturbances in Bangladesh.