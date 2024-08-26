Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, in a coordinated effort with local police, have made significant seizures of contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The BSF and police intercepted a Bloero pickup truck loaded with garlic and betel nuts during the operation. Further investigations and additional operations led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of sugar, sarees, and other contraband items. All the seized goods are worth Rs 11,75,500.

On August 11, Tripura police succeeded significantly in their fight against narcotics. Based on specific information, the Ambassa Police Station laid an ambush in the area of Chamalcharra, Dhalai District, and intercepted a Bolero vehicle (number TR01F2938) coming from Manu heading towards Agartala. Thereafter, they recovered 80,000 Yaba tablets and 539 grams of brown sugar hidden in the door panel and backlight of the vehicle following a long chase. The drugs, valued at an estimated international price of Rs 2.5 crore, were seized under the Nasha Mukt Tripura Abhiyan following directives from Chief Minister Manik Saha. One person has been arrested and a case registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway, said Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai.