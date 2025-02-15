The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, on February 14, apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and an alleged Indian tout at Teliamura railway station.

The individuals were detained for several hours while disembarking from Silchar-Agartala Express. The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were returning from Bengaluru and had planned to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.

In a separate operation, BSF troops of Border Outpost (BOP) Kullubari in Sepahijala district thwarted an attempt to smuggle contraband across the border. A group of miscreants attempted to throw a consignment over the border fence, but alert troops seized two packets containing a large quantity of suspected yaba tablets. The exact quantity and valuation of the seized narcotics are under assessment.

Furthermore, in multiple operations, BSF Tripura confiscated foreign cigarettes and other contraband items worth Rs 30 lakh, the release added.

The BSF has intensified its operations along the border and in the hinterland to curb exfiltration, infiltration, and transborder crimes.

On February 1, the BSF Tripura Frontier began conducting intensified operations along the India-Bangladesh border to curb trans-border crimes.

Since January 26, the force has apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts involved in illegal cross-border activities. Additionally, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other contraband items worth Rs 2.5 crore has been seized in various independent and joint operations.