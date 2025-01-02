Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor, during an attempted border crossing in Tripura.

The group, consisting of two men, one woman, and a child, was intercepted while trying to enter India illegally across the Indo-Bangladesh border. They were found carrying 300 Bangladeshi Taka at the time of arrest.

Alert BSF troops spotted suspicious movement during their routine patrol and moved swiftly to intercept the individuals before they could cross into Indian territory.

Earlier, in a similar operation, the BSF personnel apprehended six individuals along the Indo-Bangladesh border, of which two were Bangladeshis, three Rohingyas and one was an Indian tout.

The personnel also seized Indian currency worth Rs 7050 and Bangladeshi Taka worth 1000.