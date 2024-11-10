The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura apprehended one Bangladeshi national and three Rohingyas in two separate incidents.

In a press release, the security forces informed that the Bangladeshi national was apprehended by the troops of BOP Kamlasagar under Sepahijala district around 12:30 pm.

The individual has been identified as a resident of Cumilla district.

In another operation, the personnel in Panisagar Sector apprehended three Rohingya illegal migrants including one woman and two men, as per the release.

Following the apprehensions, the security forces have launched an investigation and premilinary questioning into the matter is underway.

Further updates are awaited.

The release also added that the BSF is maintaining a high level of alertness on the international border to prevent infiltration.

Earlier, during a meeting between Member of the Parliament of East Tripura Lok Sabha Seat Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma and BSF officials, it was informed that the personnel has apprehended 623 Bangladeshi and Rohingyas and also detained 52 touts from Tripura until November 9.

In a press statement, BSF said that MP Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, from Tripura East Constituency, visited BSF Headquarters at Salbagan, Agartala.