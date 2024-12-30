The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura apprehended six individuals along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Of the six apprehended, two are Bangladeshis, three are Rohingyas and one is an Indian tout.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF troops launched a series of operations leading to the apprehensions.

The personnel also seized Indian currency worth Rs 7050 and Bangladeshi Taka worth 1000.

In another operation, vigilant BSF troops of the Tripura Frontier led to successful interception of multiple smuggling bids along the border.

They seized Ganja, clothes, sugar and other contraband items worth Rs 12,79,220, including BD Taka 1,02,000.

Launching another proactive operation, on the intervening night of 29-30 December, troops of BSF successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt in the area of BOP Bolaitila.

The troops seized spectacles' frames worth Rs 12,84,000, intended for smuggling to Bangladesh.