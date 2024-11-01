The Border Security Force (BSF) has made significant strides in curbing illegal immigration and cross-border smuggling in Tripura, apprehending two Rohingya nationals and seizing narcotics and other contraband valued at over Rs 4 lakh.

According to a press release from the BSF, the operation took place on November 1, 2024, following specific intelligence regarding the presence and movement of illegal migrants in the Karbook area. The BSF troops stationed at the Border Out Post (BOP) Bhatiabari, under Gomati District, intercepted the two Rohingya migrants at the Karbook bus stand as they were allegedly planning to cross into Bangladesh.

The apprehended individuals, identified as residents of a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, were found in possession of Indian currency, mobile phones, and a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card. This discovery underscores ongoing concerns regarding the illegal movement of Rohingya migrants, who often seek refuge or a better life across international borders.

In a separate operation, the BSF troops remained vigilant, foiling several attempts of trans-border smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border. They seized approximately 1,600 kg of sugar and various other contraband items, with a total estimated value of Rs 4,76,479.

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