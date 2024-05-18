In the fight against the menace of trans-border smuggling in the state of Tripura, BSF on May 18, arrested one smuggler and seized 04 gold biscuits worth Rs 36.6 lakhs.

As per BSF on May 18 based on specific BSF input an ambush was laid by BSF troops in the area of Nischintapur in the West District.

“Ambush party observed movement of two suspects in between international boundary and the border fence. The movement of suspects was kept under surveillance by BSF troops deployed on the border Observation Post. Suspects moving from the Bangladesh side to the Indian side negotiated the border fence and entered the nearby forest area but alert BSF Ambush party successfully apprehended one suspect. However, another suspect managed to escape towards Indian village Nischintapur taking advantage of dense vegetation”, said BSF official.



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He said that on spot questioning the apprehended person revealed his identity as Prashant Rai (36) a resident of Amtali undr West District.

“Frisking of apprehended person was carried out in presence of independent witnesses and 04 numbers of Yellow colour metal biscuits appx weight 466 grams suspected to be gold value Rs 36.6 lakhs recovered from his possession. Apprehended person accepted his involvement in trans-border smuggling of gold and revealed that the consignment was handed over to him by one Bangladeshi smuggler namely Iqbal r/o Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh. Massive search operation being carried out by BSF in border area to nab the culprit who escaped from the spot”, he added.