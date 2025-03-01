The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura South district, in collaboration with the Customs department conducted a raid and arrested three smugglers in possession of 100 kg cannabis.

The incident happened on Friday night at the Lilagarh Tea Garden in the Sabroom subdivision of the district, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the BSF and Customs Department was formed.

The team intercepted two vehicles in the Chhotakhil area and recovered 100 kg of cannabis after searching those, the Superintendent of Customs Department, Elbin Singh, said.

The team detained three individuals and seized three mobile phones, including one iPhone and Rs 1,49,000 in cash from their possession.

Singh said interrogation is on.