Tripura: BSF arrests 10 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal border crossing
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals at the Akhaura Check Post in Tripura for illegal border crossing. The operation was based on specific intelligence inputs and carried out around 5:30 pm.
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The Border Security Force (BSF) launched a special operation in the area of BOP Akhaura Check Post, on August 2 in response to illegal crossings into Bangladesh and arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to illegally cross the border.
Acting on specific input, the security forces personnel launched the operation around 5:30 pm. They also alerted the troops who were deployed during that time.
BSF personnel patrolling the area noticed suspicious movement close to border fencing near Indian village Sanmura.
Preliminary questioning is being carried out by BSF.
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