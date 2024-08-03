The Border Security Force (BSF) launched a special operation in the area of BOP Akhaura Check Post, on August 2 in response to illegal crossings into Bangladesh and arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to illegally cross the border.

Acting on specific input, the security forces personnel launched the operation around 5:30 pm. They also alerted the troops who were deployed during that time.

BSF personnel patrolling the area noticed suspicious movement close to border fencing near Indian village Sanmura.

Preliminary questioning is being carried out by BSF.