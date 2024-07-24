The BSF has intensified its operation across Tripura following which two more Bangladeshi nationals were detained when they allegedly sneaked into the state illegally.

According to a BSF press release, on 23rd July based on specific input, a joint operation with Tripura Police was launched.

“At about 1900 hrs two Bangladeshi were apprehended while trying to cross over into Indian territory in Srinagar area under South Tripura District”, said BSF.

Apprehended BD nationals are identified as Md Ibrahim, 45 and resident of the Noa Khali district of Bangladesh and and Jamal Miah, 22, a resident of Chittagong.

“After preliminary inquiry both the Bangladeshi were handed over to state police for further legal action. BSF is cracking down heavily on the illegal migration by Bangladeshi nationals and has stepped up the vigil in close coordination with sister agencies in the border area”, said BSF.



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