Tripura: BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshi nationals, seize 168 kg cannabis

The Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura in a joint operation with Tripura Police in the presence of Deputy collector and Magistrate Belonia carried out house search in an Indian village Uttar Awasthipara, Dakshin Krishnapur, Radhanagar under South Tripura district and seized 168 kg cannabis.



Based on specific intelligence inputs, on November 7, BSF troops arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Indian village Megliband, Katlamura, under PS Sidhai, Sub- division Mohanpur, district West Tripura while they were planning to ex-filtrate to Bangladesh.



Earlier on October 29, Tripura Police detained three Bangladeshi nationals from the West Chandrapur area under Dharmanagar subdivision in North District for allegedly entering India illegally.



According to police sources, the trio had crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border about six months ago with the help of brokers. They first travelled to Bengaluru, where they reportedly paid Rs 5,000 each, a total of Rs 15,000, to obtain fake Aadhaar cards. After spending some time in Bengaluru, they moved to Kolkata and other parts of North 24 Parganas district before returning to Tripura.