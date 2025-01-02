The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura destroyed approximately 5,000 matured Ganja plants in Khowai district.

The personnel launched a special operation against narcotics and drug smuggling, following which the plants cultivated inside the deep forest area near Vill-Khengrabari were destroyed.

The operation was held in collaboration with the Tripura police.

The destruction of the matured plants marks the security personnel's drive against drugs and smuggling activities in the state.

In another operation, troops of Tripura BSF successfully foiled smuggling attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The personnel seized Ganja, sugar, medicine and other contraband items worth Rs 18,60,897.

The security forces in the state have intensified their vigil along the border.