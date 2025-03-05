The Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura, has enhanced vigil and intensified its domination along the international border as the security agency have detained 19 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts from various places.

On 4th and 5th March 2025 BSF troops have successfully thwarted several attempts of infiltration or exfiltration, and trans-border smuggling.



During the operations Nineteen (19) Bangladeshi and three (03) Indian national including one Indian tout have been apprehended by the BSF from different locations of Tripura that Kullubari under Sonamura Sub-division of Sepahijala District, Joynagar, Lakamura under West Tripura District, Railway station Teliamura under Khowai, Malakarbasti under and Railway station Churaibari under North Tripura.

The BSF said that additionally, a significant quantity of narcotics, rice, and other contraband items worth Rs 17 lakhs and Bangladeshi currency taka 63,000 has also been seized.

"To prevent the smuggling and other crimes along the IB and for better coordination with counterpart, BSF has conducted 29 simultaneous coordinated patrols and organized multiple border coordination meetings with BGB at various level. The Border Security Force remains committed not only to maintain a high level of alertness along the international border but also to contribute to the vision of a "Drug-Free Society", said BSF.