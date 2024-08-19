BSF deployed in Tripura detained seven Bangladeshi nationals and seized narcotics worth lakh rupees in two separate operations.

As per the BSF press release, on the night intervening 18th and 19th of August on specific information, BSF troops deployed in the area of BOP Harnakhola under Sidhai of West Tripura District apprehended 07 Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to negotiate the border fencing.

“02 Bangladeshi nationals are residents of District Maulvibazar and 05 Bangladeshi nationals including one woman and child are residents of Brahmanbaria. 1.5 lakhs Bangladeshi currency and 300 US dollars were also recovered from their possession”, said BSF.



Also Read: Tripura BJP worker, injured in panchayat elections, dies

In another operation on specific information one Indian national was apprehended in the area of BOP Mantoli under Amtali of West Tripura District and 14 small packets of suspected brown sugar were recovered from his possession. Further on questioning him, 1000 nos of yaba tablets were recovered from a culvert near Nischintpur bridge where work for the Agartala-Akhaura Railway link is underway.

“In addition in separate operations, BSF troops seized a huge quantity of cannabis and 1.75 tons of Sugar. BSF in Tripura has intensified operation and domination on the border to thwart any attempt of infiltration and to prevent transborder crimes”, the press release reads.