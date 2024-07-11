In a concerted effort to combat human trafficking, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained five Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station on Wednesday, July 10.

The operation was carried out by a Joint Operation Party comprising the BSF Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the Special Branch Police Station Amtali.

The apprehended individuals, who included a minor and a woman, were intercepted while attempting to board the Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Express. The detained persons have been identified as Md Safiqul Islam (32), Samim Reja (9), Selina Bibi (20), Ibrahim Sardar (24), and Simul Hussain (28). They are currently undergoing initial questioning by BSF and police authorities.

This incident mirrors a similar operation conducted on June 30, 2024, where 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including six women with children, were intercepted at Agartala Railway Station. They were attempting unauthorized entry into India, aiming to travel to Bengaluru and Kashmir.

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