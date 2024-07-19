The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Belonia sub-division under Tripura's South District detained five Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to illegally enter the Indian territory, on July 18, according to a press statement issued by the BSF.



Based on specific information, the BSF troops launched a special operation in the border area of Belonia in which five Bangladeshis - of which three were females, one male and one boy, were detained.



The Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Nazima Begum, 40, Salma Begum, 50, Nazima Begum, 28, Yasim sheikh, 11, Md Akhter, 34 all are residents of district Madaripur and Barisal in Bangladesh.

“All of them are in the possesion of Indian identity documents like Aadhar, PAN etc and were heading towards different parts in Delhi. BSF is further questioning them. BSF has recently stepped up the surveillance on the suspected touts and monitoring their activities in order to check the infiltration. Special emphasis is on to crack the nexus of touts, facilitators and providing the shelter logistics and fake documents for easy and unchecked movement in the hinterland”, said BSF.

They further said that BSF is cracking down heavily on the illegal migration by Bangladeshi nationals and has stepped up the vigil in border area.